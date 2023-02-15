What We’re Tracking

Winter storm on the way

Heavy, blowing snow Wednesday night into Thursday

Much warmer weekend

**WINTER STORM WARNING** – Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Republic, and Washington counties from 4:00p.m. this afternoon until noon tomorrow.

**WINTER STORM WARNING** – Brown, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley counties from 9:00p.m. this evening until noon tomorrow.

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Douglas, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from 9:00p.m. this evening until noon tomorrow.

For the late evening hours on Wednesday, winds will start gusting up to 35mph as our next system moves into the area. Snow is already occurring for our far northwestern counties. Flurries will begin to filter in from the north to the south as the evening progresses. Much colder air will rush into the area tonight turning any rain / snow mix into all snow.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will be brisk in lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens. Snowfall totals will be minor in most of the southeastern counties. Most of the heavier accumulations look to be in northwestern counties.

Snow could be heavy at times causing reduced visibility and travel hazards when paired with our strong winds. Gusts of up to 35 mph can be expected through tomorrow late morning. There may be a sharp drop off from the higher snowfall totals to the lesser amounts depending on where the heavier snow band sets up.

The snow should wrap up by mid to late morning on Thursday, and highs will only make it into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will still be out of the northwest at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph so wind chills will continue to be an issue through the day.

We’ll stay cold through the end of the week, but skies clear out for Friday. By the weekend, we’ve got a quick warm-up in store, though. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will be all the way back in the mid to upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller