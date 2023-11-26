Several inches of snow fell from midday Saturday through the early hours of Sunday across the region. The heaviest snow was concentrated from our southwestern counties northeastward to near Topeka.
Some of the totals from the area:
- Council Grove – 10.5″
- Americus – 9″
- Wilsey – 8″
- Emporia – 7.8″
- Burlingame – 7.8″
- Topeka (official) – 7.2″
- Tecumseh – 7.2″
- Dover – 7″
- Neosho Rapids – 6.8″
- Junction City – 6.5″
- Chapman – 6.5″
- Lyndon – 6.5″
- Reading – 6.3″
- Abilene – 6″
- Manhattan – 6″
- Lecompton – 6″
- Grandview Plaza – 6″
- Ozawkie – 5.5″
- Blaine – 5.5″
- Williamstown – 5.5″
- Lawrence – 5.4″
- Gridley – 5.3″
- Olsburg – 5″
- Leonardville – 5″
- Wamego – 5″
- McLouth – 5″
- Mayetta – 4.8″
- Summerfield – 4.2″
- Fairview – 4″
- Miltonvale – 2″
- Wellsville – 2″