***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR THURSDAY***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR THURSDAY***

Snow is ongoing this morning, and travel conditions are expected to deteriorate through this morning, too. If you have to travel today, use extreme caution as you’re likely to run into snow covered and slick roadways.

Winds are also breezy, too, with gusts around 20mph which will also reduce visibilities at times. Highs are only expected to warm by a few degrees, so we’ll be stuck in the middle 20s with wind chills in the teens all day.

Moderate to heavy snow will push east through the morning, with a lull around midday.

Then a second wave of snow could move through the central and southeastern counties by Thursday evening.

All together, about 4-7″ of snow is expected for the northern two rows of counties with 3-6″ expected for the majority of the area. Lower amounts to the south where 2-5″ is expected.