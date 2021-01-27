Some fog by morning before a warm-up to end the week

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of freezing fog tonight

Warmer with more sunshine through Friday

Rain chance for Saturday

We should start to clear through the night with lows in the middle to upper 10s and calm wind. After some of the snow melted back today, this could lead to a bit of patchy freezing fog early Thursday morning. Be careful if you drive through foggy areas as some ice could have developed on surfaces in and around fog in the morning.

After that chilly start, we will see a warming trend through the end of the week with afternoon highs on Thursday in the lower 40s and back into the 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Our next storm system moves in on Saturday with a round of rain likely for the start of the weekend. Behind the rain, cooler air builds in for Sunday with highs back in the middle 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

