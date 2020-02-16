Some fog tonight, still mild on Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Passing clouds overnight

Mild weather for Monday

Cooler, dry for much of the week

Temperatures will fall back into the middle 30s tonight with a partly cloudy sky. Even though the majority of the clouds are high, thin clouds, we will still have that keeping temperatures up a little warmer tonight. Wind will remain light from the south at 5-10mph overnight, as well. There is enough moisture still in the air after recent snowmelt for areas of fog to develop toward early Monday morning.

Highs will remain quite mild for Monday ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures should climb into the middle 50s for most areas with a west breeze at 5-15mph. Clouds will increase, giving us a mostly cloudy sky through much of Monday.

The next cold front settles southward Monday night with wind shifting to the northeast for Tuesday through Thursday. Noticeably cooler air will return with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 20s through the middle of the week. Despite the front coming through, most of the week is looking dry with any snow on Thursday falling over the western side of the state.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com