Some mix and wet snow Wednesday before it turns much colder for late week

It will be bitterly cold Thursday and Friday before temps can moderate over the weekend

We enjoyed a beautiful Saturday with all-day sunshine, but it was chilly. Sunday wasn’t nearly as nice with similar temperatures. Monday had a mix of clouds and sun with near normal temps for mid-February.

Today, we get a mainly cloudy sky at the start with 20s, and low we’ll have low to mid 40s late with partly cloudy conditions. A light north/northwest wind won’t cause too much extra chill.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 41-45

Wind: N/NW 8-16

Limited sun will take us through Wednesday with a higher risk of precipitation. A system will work across northeast Kansas, and the timing will determine if we see more wet snow or mixed rain/snow. Whatever does occur should be relatively light.

We should get a lot more sunshine by Thursday, but it won’t be pleasant with considerably colder air in place. Highs might only reach 24-27. After frigid conditions Thursday night, Friday will be a little better as the sky should be blue and temperatures might be up at least 10-12 degrees from the previous day.

The pattern looks mainly dry for the weekend. The probability for a few showers look slightly higher Saturday night, so maybe we get a partly to mostly cloudy sky for Saturday and Sunday with upper 40s and low 50s. That sounds pleasant for this time of year, but I don’t believe it will be that pretty. Also, be patient if you want it much warmer on a consistent basis. Spring begins in 5.5 weeks.

Expect more clouds than sun for the next two days…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



