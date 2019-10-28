Some mix or brief wet snow later today, but there’s a bigger snow chance Wednesday

Cooler weather has certainly settled into the region over the past two weeks, and it’s about to become much colder. We haven’t had our first measurable snow, but we have a few chances for that to happen this week as stronger fronts lift more prevalent moisture.

Today will be cloudy, breezy and very cool. There may be periods of drizzle during the early part of the day. During the afternoon, we have a chance to see occasional rain showers south, light rain/snow mix central and mix to brief snow showers north.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 41-44

Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tuesday will be very cool with partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s. It will be the calm before a potential messy scenario for midweek.

Wednesday is when the stronger system arrives. We should expect rain/snow mix or wet snow through the day. Some locations north and west a few inches. The storm track will determine if it’s 1-3 inches for most or wet snow that melts as it hits.

Thursday will be cold with scattered snow showers early, but clearing should take place by Trick or Treat. Temperatures might be around 30-32 around sunset so kids need to bundle up and go out as early as possible.

Looking longer term, a nice area of high pressure builds Friday through Sunday with sunshine, light breezes and slightly warmer temperatures. Friday’s highs will only be in the 40s, but numbers should climb to the mid and maybe upper 50s late in the weekend.

Flakes may be seen in some areas later today….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

