Some rain and snow accompany the first push of colder air

What We’re Tracking:

Turning colder tomorrow

Rain/snow showers and much colder wind

Arctic blast hits this weekend

Fairly mild weather tonight with temperatures only falling into the lower 40s as the front arrives by late tonight/early Thursday morning. Ahead of the front we will have south breezes at 10-15mph. The wind will die down late as cloud cover increases and the front approaches.

By Thursday morning, the cold front comes through with falling temperatures all through the day and late afternoon wind chills in the 10s and 20s. That system will bring a slight chance for rain or snow Thursday morning as the cold air arrives. Only a dusting of snow is possible with this system with higher totals to our north and east.

However, a second–and much stronger–cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. It’ll also bring us another quick shot of light snow. Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be near 10 below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens.

Another front moves through Monday, and it looks like the really cold weather will stay over the top of us for quite some time with bitterly cold temperatures and even colder wind chills possibly all next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

