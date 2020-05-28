Some rain and thunder today, then dry and sunny Friday into the weekend

Isolated showers hit some spots yesterday. Unfortunately, more rain and thunder should be expected today. It should peak in the midday to early afternoon period before ending by evening.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 73-77

Wind: N 10-20

Clearing should take place overnight, and much drier air should start seeping into the region. Expect abundant sunshine, lower dew points and pleasant conditions Friday. It should look and feel great.

This weekend will be partly cloudy and comfortable. Moisture content should remain fairly low. Overnight temps in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will be great for this late in the season.

Mostly sunny for Monday to Wednesday of next week as we get into early June with more of a summer-like pattern. The wind will increase, dew points will get higher and temperatures will be much warmer. It may still be tough to reach 90 though.

Friday looks incredible and the weekend should be wonderful…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



