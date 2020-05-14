Some severe storms possible this evening and tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Severe storms possible this evening and tonight

Perdiodic storms Friday and Saturday

Sunny, dry and warm next week

Scattered strong to severe storms this evening and into tonight with temperatures only falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Friday morning. These rounds of storms will be most capable of large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is hard to rule out in the middle of the evening as conditions become more favorable.

Storms will form in a couple of rounds on Friday and Saturday. These repeated rounds of storms may cause localized flooding in areas that get hit by multiple rounds of the rain. Otherwise, mild weather will continue with highs in the middle to upper 70s both days.

We should clear out on Sunday, leaving the start of next week warm and dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A longer stretch of dry, sunny weather is expected as things quiet down a bit next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

