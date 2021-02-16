Some snow possible in the southeastern counties tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Snow east tonight

Slow clearing on Wednesday

Warming up this weekend

Areas of cloud cover will spread in tonight with temperatures only falling a few degrees overnight. Much of the area will hold in the 0° to 5° range tonight. There could be a round of light to moderate snow clip the southeastern counties of the viewing area, but the bulk of the snow will fall from Oklahoma into the Missouri Ozarks tonight, just clipping the southeastern 1/3 of the state. An inch or two of snow will be possible southeast of I-35 with a dusting northward toward the Turnpike.

A gradual warming trend should bring highs back to near 20° on Wednesday, but should be close to getting above freezing by Friday. This weekend has a pretty good shot at 40s, as well.

A system moves through on Sunday, but with warmer temperatures in place we have a chance for a few rain showers on Sunday with highs in the 40s. Warmer weather should stick around for a while once it makes a return this weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

