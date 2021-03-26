Some storms possible later this evening

We’re dealing with areas of dense fog this morning that should start to clear out around 9 or 10am. Once we get the fog to dissipate, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies through early afternoon, then a bit more sun by the end of the day.

We’ll be able to make it into the middle 60s this afternoon despite the clouds, thanks to our breezy southeasterly winds gusting between 20-25mph.

Yet another chance for showers and a few storms will be possible this evening. A few of the storms could become severe with hail being the main threat, and maybe some isolated strong wind gusts, but they should be moving quickly to the northeast.