Scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening in the eastern half of the area. If they can stay isolated from each other, all modes of severe weather will be possible, but the main threats tonight will be larger hail and damaging wind gusts. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings as this could impact outdoor plans this evening.

Storms move to the east rather quickly tonight, and we’ll eventually clear out for tonight. We should see partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip back into the lower 60s.

We actually get to start the weekend out with little to no rain chance and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. And with graduations taking place across the area, that’s great news! It’ll be rather warm, though, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Finally, by the end of the weekend and start of next week, cooler temperatures return to the forecast. We’ll likely be in the mid to upper 70s for Sunday and and lower 70s by Monday with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.