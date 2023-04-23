What We’re Tracking

Winds back off a bit tonight

Another freeze early Sunday

Rainy start to next week

Mostly clear weather ahead of us tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. Wind speeds will remain rather light, but overall still a chilly night ahead of us.

Temperatures warm a bit on Monday as we climb into the upper 60s. However, we will start to see increasing cloud cover through the day ahead of a few chances for rain throughout the week.

Our weather pattern gets pretty active heading into next week, which is typical for this time of the year. The next chance for showers arrives by Monday night, especially for the southern half of the area. The off-and-on chance for some showers lingers through midweek as highs try and rebound into the middle 60s each day. While we should stay dry on Thursday, rain chances ramp up again at the end of the week before cooler air moves in for the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller