What We’re Tracking

Warming up tomorrow

Dry pattern through midweek

Rain chances return by the end of the week

Tonight, we continue to lose this pesky cloud cover. Overnight lows drop into the middle to upper 20s. A southwest breeze helps bring in warmer air and that will warm us up going into tomorrow. Highs climb into middle 40s with a partly cloudy sky.

Another cold front moves in, that will drop temperatures down for Wednesday back into the lower 40s. This cold front is a dry one, a lot like the one we saw on New Year’s Eve. We stay dry through the midweek.

We are watching our next storm system that looks to move in late Friday and into early Saturday. As of right now, most of our temperatures would support a rather chilly rain during this time, but some snowflakes may try to mix in, too. There looks to be a slightly better chance to see some snow across the area by Saturday morning. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with this system, so keep checking back for updates through the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard