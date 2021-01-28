South breezes continue into Friday and bring warmer temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy, chilly night

Warmer with more sunshine on Friday

Rain likely for Saturday

Tonight’s low temperature will be held up into the middle to upper 20s because of a continued southerly breeze at 5-15mph and some scattered cloud cover. The breeze will drop wind chills into the upper 10s and lower 20s once again.

Friday should clear out to a partly to mostly sunny sky through the day. The breeze from the south at 10-15mph will help boost highs into the upper 40s by Friday afternoon. Lower 50s are possible to the south with colder air over the snow cover to the north. Cloud cover will begin to thicken and move in overnight into early Saturday.

Our next storm system moves in on Saturday with a round of rain likely for the start of the weekend. The majority of the rain will fall between 8:00am and 4:00pm. Behind the rain, cooler air builds in for Sunday with highs back in the upper 30s, but that’s brief. We’ll be back in the 50s through the middle of next week before much colder air works it’s way in.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

