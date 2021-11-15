South breezes pick up on Tuesday ahead of a cold front

What We’re Tracking:

Continued warm for Tuesday

Mainly dry week

Cooler for second half of week

Clear weather to start the night with temperatures quickly cooling off into the 40s overnight. By late in the night, a few more clouds start to arrive, which will help to hold temperatures in the lower 40s the lowest point by morning.

Plenty of sunshine mixed with mid- and high-level cloud cover at times on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will continue to warm into the lower to middle 70s for another day with breezy conditions expected ahead of our next cold front. South wind should increase to 10-20mph before shifting to the north Wednesday.

By mid-week, our temperatures will fall back quite a bit as some cooler air makes its way back into the region. Highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the weekend with a moderate warm-up for the first part of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller