South breezes will start to bring back warmer weather

What We’re Tracking:

Mainly clear night

South breezes into much of Wednesday

Pleasant weekend ahead

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with a chilly south breeze at 5-15mph. Those breezes will keep wind chills in the 10s for much of the night, but actually help to hold temperatures warmer than we had last night. Lows falling into the lower 20s.

More clouds roll our way for Wednesday. Off and on cloud cover will couple with southwest breezes to warm temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. However, because of the cold start and the breeze, much of the day will still feel rather chilly.

We should see more sunshine and less wind on Thursday with highs in the middle 40s before climbing into the middle 50s by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller