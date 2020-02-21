South wind increases, but we’ll get plenty of sunshine before Sunday’s rain

Rain might be steady and heavy at times Sunday and Sunday night

The work week started with highs in the mid-60s before a cold front came across the region. The midweek stretch was very chilly. Patchy snow showers developed Wednesday afternoon, and light snow hit most areas of northeast Kansas between 9pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday.

Clearing took place early Thursday with colder air and strong north wind. Sunshine will be more abundant for two days as high pressure keeps building.

Nice and bright today. South wind will be a bit of a nuisance, but it’s that same south wind that is transporting the warmer air from Texas.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 45-49

Wind: S/SW 15-25

Saturday looks dry and mainly sunny with 50s but breezes may get even stronger. Clouds may not increase until late afternoon or early evening. Widely scattered showers become possible late Saturday night. Rain will develop Sunday. Rain probably comes in waves from Sunday to mid to late Monday morning, and it may even be heavy at times.

Just as that rain chance goes east, clouds will linger Tuesday. The next system may create some patchy light snow or mix Tuesday. More sun and colder temperatures should be expected for midweek.

Have a good day and a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com