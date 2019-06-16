Spotty rain chance Monday; storms likely for Tuesday

A mostly to partly cloudy sky for tonight will go along with low temperatures ranging between the upper 50s and middle 60s.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day for most of northeast Kansas. There is the slight chance for a few spotty showers and weak thunderstorms to pop up during the afternoon into the early evening. It’s not a great chance of rain, but the most likely to see any rain on Monday would be for some southeastern areas.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and slightly humid start to the new work week as temperatures max out in the low to mid 80s.

A better chance for widespread showers and storms will sweep across northeast Kansas on Tuesday, with a low threat for severe weather at this point. Even with the rain, temperatures should still be able to max out in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Rain chances spill over into Wednesday before a dry day moves in for Thursday. Highs in the low 80s for Wednesday will turn into more of the mid 80s for Thursday under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday and the upcoming weekend will see temperatures back into the upper 80s to right around 90°, but it will go along with periodic chances for some showers and storms, as well.