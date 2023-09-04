What We’re Tracking

Hot through tomorrow

Breezy next couple of days

Spotty rain chances with many staying dry

Overnight lows look to be significantly above average with temperatures in the middle 70s. We are watching a chance for spotty showers tonight into tomorrow morning ahead of a cool front that moves in early Tuesday. Tuesday will still be hot with afternoon highs right around 100°.

The breezy and hot conditions over the next couple of days will make it pretty uncomfortable for allergy sufferers as we’re nearing peak ragweed season. We’ll also hold on to lower humidity, so it will be a drier heat for the next couple of days. Be cautious with any outdoor burning during this time, and check for local burn bans.

Cooler temperatures are expected behind the front with middle 80s on the way for Wednesday, and warming into the low 90s for Thursday. There’s a couple more slight chances for isolated showers or storms this week, mainly Thursday into Friday, but for the best chance for rain we may have to wait until the weekend into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard