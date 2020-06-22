Spotty showers and still muggy today, but sunny, pleasant and less humid Tuesday

Friday certainly gave us a break from the recent hot spell. We enjoyed a mostly sunny Saturday as the rain stayed away, and summer officially began in the late afternoon. The weather Sunday was mainly cloudy with scattered showers west.

Late night thunderstorms stayed in Nebraska or well to our southwest, although a few showers tried to dot the landscape between midnight and 4am. It has also stayed warm and muggy overnight.

Today will be a bit gloomy early, but any shower or storm should be gone by mid to late morning. Expect mostly cloudy conditions through midday, then it becomes partly cloudy, breezy and continued humid.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 83-86

Wind: W/NW 8-18

It will be comfortable Monday night as dew points slowly drop. Tuesday might be a near perfect summer day. The humidity level will drop substantially and sunshine will be abundant. Make plans to get out and enjoy.

There may be a few more clouds each afternoon during maximum heating. The wind may also become just a bit stronger and dew points may be a few numbers higher. Storms become possible Wednesday night into early Thursday.

The last part of the week is when we return to hot, muggy weather. Highs will likely go above 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend shouldn’t be too bad with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Not too hot and hopefully not too dry for this last full week of June.…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

