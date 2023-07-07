What We’re Tracking

Storms late Friday

Pleasant weekend ahead

Heating back up next week

Spotty showers and storms will continue throughout tonight into the overnight hours. There is a chance for a strong storm or two especially for our southern counties. By tomorrow, we should be mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The weekend itself looks very pleasant with winds from the north and low humidity. We’ll hold on to a slight chance for an isolated shower or two over the next few days, but we’ll see quite a bit of dry time across the area as rain chances look limited. The driest period for us over then next week will most likely be Sunday and into Monday.

90s return by Monday and heat continues to build into the area. Monday and Tuesday look dry with mostly sunny skies. A southerly breeze will continue to bring moisture into our area for Wednesday which looks to be the hottest day of the week. Our heat index values could send us over 100° during the afternoon before a front tries to make it’s way through. Storm chances increase a bit for Thursday with the passage of the front.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard