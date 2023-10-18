We see highs in the middle 70s for Wednesday ahead of our next rain chance. It is a low chance, but a few showers could move through along a weak cold front this morning and into the early afternoon. The wind picks up a bit behind the front on Thursday with gusts around 20-25mph possible out of the northwest.

With northwest breezes, temperatures fall back to a high near 70° on Thursday, but by the end of the work week and the start of the weekend, temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s with clear skies.

Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us. There may be a slim chance at a few spotty showers Sunday, but other than that, we’ll have to wait until about Tuesday or Wednesday of next week for better opportunities for rain.