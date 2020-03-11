Spotty showers tonight while mild temperatures stay for Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated Showers early tomorrow

Still mild Thursday

Cooler Friday with rain/snow chance Saturday

There is another chance for more scattered showers early Thursday that may last a bit longer and not go east until mid to late morning. Rain shouldn’t impact our temperatures too much as we still try and stay in the lower 60s with a bit more cloud cover for the afternoon.

Once Friday rolls around, sunshine may be limited as cloud cover becomes more prominent for quite some time. A front will move through later in the day forcing temperatures to be lower and scattered showers likely late Friday with a more widespread chance early Saturday. It may be cold enough for snow to mix in occasionally especially for our northern counties.

Highs may only be in the 40s to low 50s over the weekend, and clouds may dominate Sunday ahead of more showers later in the day with another widespread rain chance Monday. Another cold front looks to move in sometime early next week that will drop our temperatures even more for mid-March. The timing of that colder air is still uncertain at this point.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





