We’ll start off the day with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase, especially in the afternoon ahead of our next chance for rain.

Despite that, today’s temperatures make it back into the middle 60s, possibly close to 70° for the western counties. Winds will start off on the light side, but could become a bit breezy by this afternoon.

There is another chance for rain approaching by the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures dip into the lower 40s tonight, and the rain already exits the area by the time we get to daybreak tomorrow.

The weekend is looking pretty nice overall with highs in the 60s Saturday and mostly sunny skies! It’ll be a nearly perfect day to head out to the farmer’s markets across the area that are having their opening weekend!

By Sunday, we should be approaching 70° as our southerly winds increase. Shower chances move back in late Sunday and may remain in the forecast periodically through Tuesday.