Highs are expected in the upper 50s and low 60s as winds continue to be breezy with gusts around 20mph.

Clouds will be on the increase today, and we also have a slight chance at seeing an isolated shower or sprinkles to the east.

Tonight, after a weak cold front moves through, our winds will shift to the north, and overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 30s.

The front doesn’t do much besides switch our winds, though, as Tuesday looks beautiful! We’ll have calm winds, sunshine, and highs in the lower 60s!

By Wednesday, highs will return to the mid 70s ahead of our next storm system. So, local Spring Break plans shouldn’t be hampered by the weather, at least, for the first half of the week.