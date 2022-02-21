Warm air builds in for Monday with highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be a little breezy from the south, with gusts around 25 mph.

Enjoy the spring-like temperatures while they last because a significant Arctic blast surges in for the majority of the week.

As that moves in, we my have just a slim chance to see some freezing drizzle in a few spots overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow. Otherwise, this front passes mainly dry.

Temperatures from Monday into Tuesday could drop a staggering 40+ degrees as that strong cold front pushes into our region. Highs for the second half of the week will likely be stuck in the 20s as this very cold air mass sticks around for a few days.

We’ll also be dealing with blustery north winds for Tuesday and Wednesday which will give us bitterly cold wind chills. Single digits and teens for what it will feel like on Tuesday, and we could feel much colder Wednesday morning with -10° to -15­° wind chills.