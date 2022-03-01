What We’re Tracking:

Clear sky overnight

Very warm again on Wednesday

Showers possible this weekend

Mostly clear and comfortably cool weather for tonight. Overnight temperatures only falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s for much of the region with light to calm wind.

Heading into the middle of the week, the above average temperatures continue. Dry conditions will persist for several days with temperatures on Wednesday getting very close to our first 80° degree day of the year. Overall range of temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The combination of above average temperatures and breezy conditions may lead to elevated fire danger for the next few days. Stronger wind will also move our way by Friday and Saturday.

By the time we get to the weekend, we’ll finally have a slight chance for some showers to move in. The best chance looks to be on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will start off in the lower 70s on Saturday, then by Sunday, we’ll drop back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller