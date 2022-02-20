What We’re Tracking:

Even warmer weather Monday

Arctic blast for middle of the week

Light snow on Thursday

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures settling back into the middle to upper 30s by early Monday morning. Overall, fairly light wind from the south-southwest tonight.

The even warmer air should move in for Monday with highs ranging from upper 60s to lower 70s. Enjoy it while it lasts because a significant Arctic blast surges in for the majority of the week. That cold front slides through Monday night ushering in the major change.

Temperatures from Monday into Tuesday could drop a staggering 40+ degrees as that strong cold front pushes into our region. Highs for the second half of the week will likely be stuck in the 20s as this very cold air mass sticks around for a few days. With these colder temperatures we’re also keeping an eye on our next storm system which may makes its way into the area by Thursday with light snow expected. The bulk of the heavier precipitation will be to our east, but a minor snow accumulation is possible by Thursday afternoon and evening.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller