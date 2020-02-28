Spring-like weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and cold tonight

Strong wind Saturday and much warmer this weekend

Small shower chance late Monday

With clear skies expected tonight, temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s with calm northwesterly breezes. Frost is possible yet again for Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but it could be rather windy as winds shift overnight Friday returning to a southerly breeze. Winds could be sustained at about 20-25 mph. With the warmer air in place and strong winds as well, the fire danger gets elevated so please avoid burning this weekend. Temperatures wil climb higher for the last day of February with highs near 64-68.

The warmth doesn’t end with the month of February as the first day of March, Sunday, should be partly cloudy with temperatures around 40 early with highs between 66-70 by the afternoon!

Moisture and instability increase with a weak cold front that will move through on Monday for a small rain chance late in the day along with changing our winds back to a northerly breeze. The coolest day next week might be around 45-50 degrees or so, so temperatures really don’t dip down all that much. Another warmup will take us toward the end of next week. Looks like Spring is near!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

