Spring warmth sticks around for a while

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny start to Thursday

Slight rain chance late Thursday/early Friday

More warmth ahead

Tonight, we can expect clear conditions again and cool temperatures as we drop all the back into the lower to middle 30s. The wind will remain light and variable throughout the night, as well.

Overall, our weather pattern looks to be mainly dry and warm for the next several days aside from increasing clouds late Thursday afternoon and a slight chance for some rain showers Thursday night into early Friday morning. The best chance for rain will be just to our south and west, but we could still seem some light showers work their way through portions of our area. Those clouds will hold highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday.

After that area of cloud cover and possible showers moves through, we can expect temperatures later this week and weekend to warm right back into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon, and lower to middle 30s overnight. Some lower 70s will even be possible next week as our winds begin to ramp up out of the south.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

