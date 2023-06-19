What We’re Tracking

Hot week ahead

More humidity enters

Little to no rain chances

Much of the area is clear this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. This is probably the coolest we’ll be all week with morning lows as we start to warm things up over the next few days.

Later this afternoon, highs will reach the lower 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Winds should be increasing from the South during the afternoon hours as well at 10-15mph but that’s just going to help boost temperatures a little more.

What will be even more noticeable is the rise in the heat index throughout the week as humidity levels climb up, as well. Not only will that make the daytime hours feel hotter, but will keep lows only falling back into the middle to upper 60s.

Another chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms may try to build in toward the end of the week, but no major change in temperatures throughout the workweek with highs in the lower 90s through Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez