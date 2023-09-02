What We’re Tracking

Hotter weather through Labor Day Weekend

Staying hot through much of next week

Next cool front

Tonight’s low will be around average for most folks in the viewing area with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Highs will remain in the upper 90s heading into Sunday as sunshine continues for the rest of the weekend along with dry conditions.

Rain chances look to be slim to none through the next few days as our high pressure is our dominant feature through next week. Other than that, the next several days will be dry, sunny, and hot across the area.

Temperatures remain in the upper 90s, even some triple digit highs for the western counties, through all of Labor Day weekend and even into early next week. Additionally, there is a chance for isolated rain in the middle of next week with the passage of a cool front. Overnight lows are expected to be rather mild, as well, only dipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard