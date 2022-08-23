Sunshine continues today and we get slightly warmer. Highs will continue to steadily climb through the week, as lows stay in the 60s but creep a bit closer toward 70°.

High pressure builds into the area, meaning our forecast won’t change too much until we get closer to the weekend.

We can expect sunny skies to carry us through most of the work week with highs generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

By the weekend, a system approaches from the Pacific Northwest that should provide some rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures through Sunday.