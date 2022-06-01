What We’re Tracking:

Showers wind down tonight

Great weather for Thursday and Friday

Unsettled weather pattern this weekend

After some passing showers early, much of the night will be cleared out. Overnight, temperatures dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s as light wind and lower humidity air will be in place.

By Thursday and Friday, the air will be dry and the sky mostly clear for a couple of near-perfect days in the 70s. Enjoy the break from the showery weather for the end of the week before another system moves our way.

This weekend, we warm up and see unsettled weather return as another chance for showers or storms could be setting up starting by Saturday. The wind will stay fairly light through the weekend, but a few rounds of showers and storms will pass through the region. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Despite some rounds of rain, there will certainly be times of dry weather this weekend, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller