Still cool with scattered showers, then rain early Saturday before clearing

After unseasonably warm weather into the early days of October, it almost feels too cool now. Temperatures are about 10-15 degrees below normal, and it’s a dramatic swing after being so hot for so long.

Today will likely be cloudy. The moisture to the south returns, so expect occasional showers. Much of what we see should go east by the time high school football begins this evening.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 61-65

Wind: E 8-16

There may be mist or light rain late Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainy periods should go into midday Saturday. Rain and possible thunder may impact fans in Lawrence with rain in and around the stadium from time to time. We’ll see if that can slow down Oklahoma. Rain is likely before tailgating time in Manhattan, but clearing should begin at kickoff or shortly after against Baylor.

Temperatures should stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the first to middle part of next week. After showers and spotty storm chances late Wednesday into Thursday, we may get even colder air to spill into Kansas. Late week lows could be in the 30s with high temps only reaching the 50s!

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Have a good day and a great weekend!

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com