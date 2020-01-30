Still gloomy and chilly, but we’ll get unseasonably warm weather this weekend

Southwest Kansas got clobbered Tuesday by heavy wet snow and some freezing rain with totals of 10-15 inches in the Dodge City and Liberal areas.

Snow for northeast Kansas lasted from 9pm Tuesday to 5am Wednesday with most communities getting about 1-1.5 inches. Flakes kept falling in the Kansas City metro until about 7-8am before continuing its eastward push.

It stayed cloudy yesterday and we get much more of that today. There may be some foggy areas early. Temperatures may go up a few degrees to near normal levels. Flurries or sprinkles may also occur with a weak disturbance moving from west to east.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 37-41

Wind: S/SE 10-15

Wind Chills: 28-32

It might be a little more comfortable with partial clearing late Friday. Friday night might become a bit frosty before much warmer air streams into the region this weekend.

It looks like a very pleasant start to February, although stronger wind may become problematic. A sunny to partly cloudy sky should be the rule, and highs may reach well into the 50s. Some communities may get temperatures of 61-65 Sunday.

Sunday is Groundhog Day. If the local rodent sees a shadow, it pops back into its burrow for six more weeks of winter. There are already six weeks left (according to the calendar) so maybe it’s not a big deal.

For Super Bowl fans, there should be widespread showers and storms Friday night and Saturday in South Florida. A mostly sunny sky should develop Sunday afternoon with a high near 70 and north wind at 10-15mph. It should be around 66-68 degrees at kickoff.

One day closer to the Super Bowl…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

