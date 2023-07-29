What We’re Tracking

Few showers Saturday

Less humid weekend

Heating back up

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 PM Saturday.

Thanks to our boundary moving in overnight, temperatures have managed to cool down into the 70s and a few spots even in the 60s this morning! There is a chance we see a few isolated showers early on otherwise a better chance later today.

The frontal boundary continues to slide through the area throughout the day. The timing of this boundary greatly effects how hot we get tomorrow. It looks like we still heat up into the upper 90s to lower 100s for your Saturday. We have another chance for scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.

More cloud cover slides in Sunday along with cooler air giving us highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat settles in again by Tuesday. Our silver lining appears to be only moderate humidity throughout most of the week, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even so, it still could feel close to 110°+ at times.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez