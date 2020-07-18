Still hot Sunday but rain is on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Still hot Sunday

Possible Rain late

Storms First Half of the Week

Tonight we’ll still remain on the warm side as temperatures only drop into the middle to upper 70s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue throughout the night.

Sunday will have two chances for rain. A few isolated areas might see a pop-up storm during the morning hours, but better chances across all of northeast Kansas by late afternoon or early evening. Temperatures will still remain up there with afternoon highs in the middle 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Monday looks to be a wet one with off and on rain and storm chances that will help drop our temperatures down into the lower 90s which is average for this time of year.

Rain chances will continue through midweek. However, severe weather is not expected but as a general rule in the summer, cannot be completely ruled out.

Chances for rain decrease as we head into the end of the work week. Weather will return to mostly sunny skies, highs in the 90s, and heat indices approaching near 100. Sadly, no significant relief in the heat for the current forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

