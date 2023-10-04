What We’re Tracking

Still a bit warm tomorrow

Much cooler weather ahead

Chilly nights this weekend

Today was much cooler than what we saw yesterday after a front and storms moved through last night. Overnight temperatures will continue this trend with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The north wind we have seen today will hang on throughout overnight hours and into tomorrow. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 70s and a few lower 80s.

There will be a secondary push of colder air Thursday afternoon that will make it difficult for us to make it into the middle 60s for Friday and Saturday. As this front moves through, we may see a few showers into the early morning hours of Friday. Moisture will be pretty limited with this front, but we may have just enough to squeak out a few raindrops.

We may even see some of our first overnight lows in the upper 30s for this season behind this front, too! That should happen very early Saturday morning, and folks that live in our northern counties along the KS/NB border may even see their first frost, as well.

In true Fall fashion though, get ready for some temperature swings. The end of the weekend looks absolutely beautiful with sunshine and low 70s for Sunday. However, by the start of next week, we could already be back in the lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard