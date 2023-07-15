What We’re Tracking

Storm chance Sunday

Cooler start next week

Heating back up

The frontal boundary that moved through yesterday didn’t cool us down too much but it did kick out the humidity. This will remain through out the weekend. We are watching a storm chance for the afternoon to evening on Sunday. Some storms could be stronger to severe but models are trending for storm chances to be earlier and earlier. This means there is less time for the atmosphere to become unstable.

The beginning portions of next week have a cooler start with temperatures for Monday in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We are also monitoring a possible chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is when heat really starts to settle in with highs in the upper 90s to even some possible triple digits. As we go on later into the week, temperatures gradually cool down from this peak. By the weekend, temperatures will be back into the upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard