Storm chances late

Another storm chance tomorrow night

Cooler start to next week

It is another hot and humid day across Northeast Kansas. Temperatures in the the lower 90s with feels like temperatures near the triple digits. A frontal boundary is making its way across the viewing area. This frontal boundary brings rain chances late tonight into early Sunday morning.

We dry out briefly on Sunday before more storms develop along a frontal boundary in the evening hours. Highs will be in the middle 80s, certainly below average for this time of year. The upper level disturbance moves out of the area bringing cooler air on the back side of it.

We’ll briefly cool back into the 80s for Monday. This cooler air looks to hang on through Tuesday before a gradual warm up back into the 90s for the end of next week with little to no rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard