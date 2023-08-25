What We’re Tracking

Spotty showers and storms tonight

Break in the heat

Nice next week

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 PM Friday.

Today is the last day of this heat wave that began last Saturday. A cold front makes its way through the viewing area. This gives us a chance for rain tonight into early Saturday. The northern portions of the viewing area look to have the best chance for rain.

There’s still a chance for a few showers throughout the day Saturday especially in the evening, but not everyone is going to see rain this weekend. Some of the humidity will be around for part of Saturday but temperatures look to drop into the middle to upper 80s.

We’ll continue with the ‘cooler’ temperatures comparatively as highs remain around normal levels. We are watching a second frontal boundary that will move in on Tuesday. This will cool us down into the lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard