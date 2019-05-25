Storm chances continue through holiday weekend

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for all of northeast Kansas until 7:00 am Sunday.***

A good chunk of the day is setting up on the drier side, as we warm back up into the lower 80s. You might also notice that more humid air is settled in following yesterday's rain. Chances for more showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon and ramp up this evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Warmer weather continues for our Sunday, and so does a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Right now, the best chance for severe storms on Sunday is looking like the northwestern half of the viewing area. Thunderstorm chances still exist for Memorial Day, but are looking more isolated. Tuesday evening will be the best time frame for more thunderstorms across northeast Kansas. Tuesday also looks like a day that could have strong to severe storms.

Mid to low 80 degree highs also stick with us through Tuesday. During parts of the day that aren't storming, it may feel a bit more humid or muggy.

A cold front pushes through overnight Tuesday, which drops highs back into the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of next work week. It also acts as a clearing mechanism. Most clouds move out of the area, and drier air is ushered in thanks to high pressure.

- KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams