Storm chances continue through Saturday, then it turns drier and pleasant

We finally got close to 80 degrees again after almost two weeks with below normal temperatures. Many communities have been hit by rain over the past several days, while others have gotten very little. Severe weather has been mostly isolated and flash flooding has been spotty.

The muggy and unstable air really surged into the area late Wednesday into Thursday. Dew points jumped into the 60s and temps became so much warmer. Hail and high wind hit our southern counties last night. Heavy rain has produced muddy fields, flooded low spots and faster running rivers.

Watch out for high water or spotty flooding south as the day begins. Additional thunderstorms may pop today, but activity should be isolated. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with mild and humid conditions.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 73-77

Wind: E/NE 12-22

High storm chances continue for tonight and Saturday, but showers should be gone by early Sunday morning. Humidity levels will lower, and it may be occasionally breezy.

We’ll get a wonderful stretch of weather from Monday to Wednesday. It will look and feel great, and it may be a pattern that takes us to the Memorial Day weekend.

Expect a prolonged period of pretty and pleasant weather beginning Sunday…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



