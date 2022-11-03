While it remains fairly warm into Thursday, the clouds will begin to increase by midday as our next system approaches.

It’s definitely going to be windy again today as our south winds continue gusting to around 40-45mph. Highs today should make it into the middle 70s.

As of right now, rain chances should start to increase tonight, with showers and storms possible Friday. Much of the region will pick up anywhere from ½” to 2″ of rainfall, depending on the exact track of the embedded thunderstorms.

As rain comes to an end Friday night, our temperatures will begin to drop into the mid 30s for our north and western counties. If we still have a few showers around as this happens, it’s not out of the question to see some wet snowflakes try to mix in. It shouldn’t be enough to accumulate with how warm we’ve been, but keep it in mind if you need to travel early Saturday.