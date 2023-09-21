We hold on to a low chance for widely scattered rain on Thursday, mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, another day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather and highs in the middle 80s.

Overnight lows should dip into the lower to middle 60s with the slight chance for showers and a few more clouds. That chance for storms could linger into the morning hours of Friday, too. Highs tomorrow should be slightly cooler because of that, but we may still make it into the low to mid 80s.

We are keeping an eye on the development of a storm system that will impact the Plains into Saturday. The greater chance for storms this week looks to be for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday for the eastern half of the area before clearing out and cooling down a bit on Sunday. There’s the potential for some strong to severe storms Saturday evening with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the main threats.

Once we clear things out on Sunday, the end of the weekend and start of next week looks quite pleasant. We should have mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs near 80° and overnight lows in the upper 50s.