Storm chances remain scattered through the weekend

Thunderstorm chances continue

Chances for storms Memorial Day

Warmer, more humid air returns

Flash Flood Watch for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, Brown, Jackson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Washington counties until 7:00 am Friday



The area is in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this evening and tonight. Hail and damaging winds are the most likely risks. By tomorrow morning, an extra inch or three of rain is forecast to fall, which is why most of the area is in a flash flood watch. Lows for our Friday are mild, in the upper 60s.

More thunderstorm chances return for our Friday. Some storms could be severe, with all modes of severe weather possible. Through the weekend, we see chances for strong to severe thunderstorms as well as a warming trend. Weekend highs top out in the lower 80s.

Further thunderstorm activity is possible through Tuesday. Conditions will remain on the humid side through that time as well. Drier air pushes in for a moment on Wednesday, before the return of moisture and thunderstorm chances on Thursday.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

