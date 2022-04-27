What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain Thursday

Showers and storms Friday/Friday night

Dry for the weekend

We’ll see increasing cloud cover with south wind at 10-20mph tonight. Temperatures will dip into the middle 50s by early Thursday morning.

There is a slight chance for showers and storms late tonight into early Thursday morning. The rain will be hit or miss for most with a better chance for rain later in the day. Expect highs in the lower 70s.

We could also see some activity through the afternoon, as well. In addition, the end of the week is looking much more unsettled with the chance for storms late Friday into early Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on the set-up for Friday evening. Not a guarantee for strong storms, but there are a few of the ingredients looking favorable, and it’s looking a little bit more likely as of right now. The biggest threats would be strong winds and hail but we can’t rule out the chance for tornadoes especially for our western counties.

Behind the rain, temperatures will cool down for Saturday into the upper 60s with drier conditions and a little more sunshine.

We have a brief break from storm chances for Sunday, but another round of rain moves in by Monday morning as temperatures cool slightly into the upper 60s to low 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller